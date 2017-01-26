Who is Salena Mastroianni? Eurovision: You Decide contestant profile Everything you need to know about the Robbie Williams backing singing looking for Eurovision fame ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Thursday 26 January 2017 at 5:10PM Name: Salena Mastroianni Twitter: @salenamusic Who is Salena Mastroianni? Although she’s singing solo for her Eurovision entry, Salena is used to making a tune with the likes of Robbie Williams and Rita Ora as a backing singer. She’s also been a support act for Ed Sheeran. Italian film actor Marcello Mastroianni (La Dolce Vita) is Salena’s fourth cousin. Where have I seen her before? You might recognise her from The X Factor, where she competed in 2012. Despite gaining four thumbs up from the judging panel (and a fist pump from Gary Barlow), she didn’t progress any further in the competition. What's her Eurovision song called? I Don't Wanna Fight, written by The Treatment, Nicole Blair and Marli Harwood. Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2 continue reading