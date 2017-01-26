Name: Salena Mastroianni

Twitter: @salenamusic

Who is Salena Mastroianni?

Although she’s singing solo for her Eurovision entry, Salena is used to making a tune with the likes of Robbie Williams and Rita Ora as a backing singer. She’s also been a support act for Ed Sheeran.

Italian film actor Marcello Mastroianni (La Dolce Vita) is Salena’s fourth cousin.

Where have I seen her before?

You might recognise her from The X Factor, where she competed in 2012. Despite gaining four thumbs up from the judging panel (and a fist pump from Gary Barlow), she didn’t progress any further in the competition.

What's her Eurovision song called?

I Don't Wanna Fight, written by The Treatment, Nicole Blair and Marli Harwood.

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2