Name: Olivia Garcia

Age: 16

Twitter: @olivia___garcia

Final rehearsals! I can't wait to get onstage any longer!! 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/WpnbuLNev9 — Olivia Garcia (@olivia___garcia) January 27, 2017

Who is Olivia Garcia?

Teen Olivia is a Year 12 student at St John Rigby college in Wigan.

Where have I seen her before?

Olivia appeared on The X Factor last year, scooping up four yeses with a cover of Alicia Keys’ Empire State of Mind in her first audition.

Garcia made it through Bootcamp and the Six-Chair challenge to the Judges’ Houses. However, Simon Cowell and Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Mel B weren’t impressed enough with her rendition of Sometimes by Britney Spears to send Olivia to the live shows.

What's her Eurovision song called?

Freedom Hearts, written by Gabriel Alares, Sebastian Lestapier, Linnea Nelson and Laurell Barker.

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2