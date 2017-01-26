Name: Nate Simpson

Age: 23

Twitter: @natesimpsonlive

YES GUYS so it's out I'm so excited to have been shortlisted to represent our country! Tune in this Friday👌 https://t.co/r1VK1SATq2 — Nate Simpson (@natesimpsonlive) January 23, 2017

Who is Nate Simpson?

Nate’s been singing ever since he was small and has been trying to make it in the music industry since secondary school. He’s currently playing solo gigs and has toured with his eight-piece band to the London Jazz Festival, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and the Cheltenham Jazz Festival. Basically, the boy likes his jazz.

He also released an EP, Steady, which aired on BBC Radio.

Where have I seen Nate before?

Like many of the other five Eurovision hopefuls, you might have seen him on The X Factor. He first appeared on the ITV talent hunt in 2016, singing A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke. It was a performance that got four yeses from the judging panel, despite Cowell noticing some “tuning issues”.

Simpson made it through bootcamp and the six-chair challenge to get to the Judges’ houses stage. However, Nicole Scherzinger decided his cover of Ella Fitzgerald’s Summertime didn’t warrant Nate a spot on the live shows.

What's his Eurovision song called?

What Are We Made Of, written by Jon Hällgren, Eric Lumiere and DWB.

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2