Name: Lucie Jones
Age: 25
Twitter: @luciejones1
Who is Lucie Jones?
Model. Actor. Presenter. Singer. Lucie Jones has plenty of talents, most notably bringing them to the West End: she played Maureen in Rent and has had lead roles as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Molly in Ghost: The Musical.
Where have I seen her before?
The X Factor 2009. She made a huge impact in the show with a cover of the tricky-to-sing I Will Always Love You – a rendition that received four big yeses and a huge grin from Simon Cowell.
Lucie got through to the live shows, but eventually finished in seventh place (with viewers voting for Jedward above her in a sing-off).
What's her Eurovision song called?
Never Give Up On You, written by The Treatment, Emmelie de Forest and Lawrie Martin
Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2