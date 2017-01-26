Name: Lucie Jones

Age: 25

Twitter: @luciejones1

SO EXCITED! I'll be singing live in your living room Friday 7:30pm in the final of Eurovision- You Decide! YAY! Hope I have your support 🤞🙏🏻 https://t.co/lim1QeJO4X — Lucie Jones (@luciejones1) January 23, 2017

Who is Lucie Jones?

Model. Actor. Presenter. Singer. Lucie Jones has plenty of talents, most notably bringing them to the West End: she played Maureen in Rent and has had lead roles as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Molly in Ghost: The Musical.

Where have I seen her before?

The X Factor 2009. She made a huge impact in the show with a cover of the tricky-to-sing I Will Always Love You – a rendition that received four big yeses and a huge grin from Simon Cowell.

Lucie got through to the live shows, but eventually finished in seventh place (with viewers voting for Jedward above her in a sing-off).

What's her Eurovision song called?

Never Give Up On You, written by The Treatment, Emmelie de Forest and Lawrie Martin

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2