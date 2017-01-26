The National Television Awards red carpet has kicked off, with TV stars braving the freezing cold at London's O2 Arena.
Here are the guests and nominees arriving for the ceremony...
Holly Willoughby
The morning TV show host went for an old-fashioned look in a baby pink dress
Aidan Turner
Will Aidan and his man-bun triumph at the NTAs?
BBC Breakfast
The gang's all here
Susanna Reid
The Good Morning Britain host pairs her gown with a clutch bag (to hit Piers Morgan round the head with if he starts spouting off, presumably).
Mary Berry
The baking queen ditches her floral blazer in favour of a silver gown
Honey G
Is that appropriate red carpet attire, Honey G?
Rochelle and Marvin Humes
And a little Humes on the way.
Tilly Keeper
The Best Soap Newcomer nominee went for this beautiful embroidered gown
Tess Daly
A black and white number (with no sequins) for the Strictly host
Ola Jordan
Former Strictly pro dancer Ola Jordan must have warm feet.
Wayne Bridge
Classic and classy black tie for Wayne Bridge
Bradley Walsh and Mark Labbett
The Chaser stars are up to hijinks on the red carpet...
Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo
But they weren't to be outdone by I'm A Celeb besties Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo.
Danny Baker
That's quite the hat, Danny Baker.
Cathy Shipton
Casualty's Cathy Shipton went for this understated gown.
The National Television Awards air from 7.30 on ITV