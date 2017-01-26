If you were disappointed by the lack of recognition for Amy Adams or Tom Hanks in this year’s list of Oscar nominations, then you might be pleased to know that both did actually briefly make it onto the list – but only because they were mistakenly included on a version of the shortlist posted on the official Oscars website. Whoops…

Now, the team behind the gaffe (ABC Digital) have issued a statement about their mistake (which saw Ruth Negga’s Best Actress nomination swapped out for Amy Adams’ Arrival performance and Tom Hanks’ Sully role added to the Best Actor category), apologising for any confusion.

"In an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website," the statement read (via Hollywood Reporter).

"The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologise to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion."

Clearly, someone subconsciously just REALLY wanted Amy Adams to have her shot at Oscar glory. We can all understand that.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday 26th February