But speaking backstage at the National Television Awards after accepting her gong for Best TV judge (with a victory fist-pump for good measure), the 81-year-old said she'd still tune in.

"I will certainly have a look, and also I want to see Paul Hollywood again," she said. "It's a wonderful format and it's a very, very great programme."

And would she rule out working with her co-judge again? "You never know."

That's all theoretical, but it looks like a BBC show reuniting Berry with Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins is a very strong possibility.

With a twinkle in her eye, the NTA winner said there had been no formal discussions yet – but when it comes to working together again, "we will."

And what was Berry's favourite moment from her six series on the Bake Off?

"When Nadiya won, I think that was very, very moving," she said. "Because she had risen all the way up and all her family were part of it, and we got to know her family, and if you'd seen when I gave her the prize, the family were all so thrilled and rushed up, the little ones and her husband. She'd worked very hard."

Berry added: "I have loved every day that I've done on the Bake Off."