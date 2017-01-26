Emmerdale's series producer Iain MacLeod has thanked fans for bagging the soap its first NTA win in the Serial Drama category.

"We're over the moon and thrilled that you've all taken time out of your day to click on a voting link. It shows that you care and that the vote matters to you. We're thrilled and we couldn't be more grateful," he said this afternoon.

Emmerdale saw off competition from EastEnders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks at the star-studded event in London last night. Speaking about why the Dales-set soap had emerged victorious, MacLeod commented:

"Emmerdale has been in a slightly different gear in terms of the quality of the plotting, the speed of the storytelling and the twists, turns and surprises. All good soaps need to start with a good story and I think we've had that for a long time now."

Dramatic highlights of the last 12 months have included a critically lauded dementia storyline for Ashley and an emotionally charged sexual abuse plot for Aaron.

Teasing 2017 in Emmerdale, MacLeod said: "We have big things for the Dingles. Debbie’s return is just the beginning and it will propel us right the way through to next year.

"We also have the next huge chapter in Ashley's story – we'll carry on making the most of the fabulous acting and writing we have. We'll find little moments of joy and happiness and warmth in what could be a potentially sad story. It will give Ashley an oddly uplifting next chapter to his story."

Deranged Emma Barton, who caused the big multi-car pile-up last October, will also be in the thick of the action later in the year: "We’ve got a big story for Emma starting over the summer that builds towards something at the back of the year.

"It won't be the same as the big car crash, but it will be every bit as riveting - but with a slightly different spin. Less stunty, more story."

Jai's recent heartbreak following the unexpected death of Holly will also allow for a new storyline to come his way. Added MacLeod: "Just when Jai was falling in love with Holly, he ended up losing her. I felt desperately sorry for him - he was trying to be a better man and ended up having his heart broken. So we’re telling the next chapter of that."

And finally, fans can expect tongues to be set wagging thanks to new infidelity scandal once the weather warms up: "There'll be a new, sexy affair kicking off in the summer that will shock a few people. It will be a talking point across the village and out in soapland."

So, Emmerdale fans, are you intrigued and tantalised? Keep watching to find out more!

