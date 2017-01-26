Coronation Street favourites Steve McDonald and Michelle Connor look to be heading for a split in an upcoming storyline on the ITV soap.

Michelle - who is currently reeling following the late miscarriage of her son Ruairi - appears set to find out that Steve is also the father of Leanne's baby.

And it looks like this latest bombshell could break Michelle and Steve up forever.

A Corrie insider told the Sun today: “Michelle finally discovers the extent of Steve’s betrayal and, as expected, she doesn’t deal with it lightly.

“She goes totally berserk and declares war on Steve. She brings in the lawyers and tells the love rat she’s going to divorce him.”

So what effect will this have for Steve's future? Will he lose the Rovers? And can he reconcile with Michelle?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

