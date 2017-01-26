Actress and producer Mary Tyler Moore has passed away aged 80, with the star of such classic TV series as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show mourned by stars the world over.

Born in 1936, her portrayal of modern working women in her self-titled 1970s series is still seen as groundbreaking today, tackling issues of contraception, equal pay and depicting a never-married, working woman as a central character for one of the first times on screen.

Accordingly, many in the entertainment industry were paying tribute to her strides forward last night, including former colleague Dick Van Dyke, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, actor and author Stephen Fry and TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey among others.

There are no words.

She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better.

I... https://t.co/Xm8OBbQQ8j — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017

Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can't believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017

One of the best leading ladies of comedy, ever. Mary will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TWA7j2cGIx — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

In honor of the late great #MaryTylerMoore I think feminists all should greet eachother henceforth with the phrase: "Why you're a modern!" pic.twitter.com/zmsOO2aBjn — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) January 26, 2017

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” agent Mara Buxbaum said yesterday in a statement (via Huffington Post).

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”