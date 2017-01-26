With the recent news Marvel TV has given an X-Men TV pilot the go ahead, there’s plenty of questions for fans to get their retractable adamantium claws into, most importantly: who’s directing?

Well, Bryan Singer – director of all the X-Men films so far apart from The Last Stand – has been slated to helm the pilot of the new show. Singer would have already executive produced the first episode, but it’s somewhat a surprise he’s directing another X-Men venture after vowing to focus on a project away from Professor Xavier and his band of mutants.

Speaking just after the release of last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Singer vowed to the LA Times that “once this one is done, I’d like to do something really different.”

And although he’s working on Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Mr Robot’s Rami Malek as the Queen frontman, Singer’s unexpectedly committed to more mind-bending adventures in the untitled X-Men TV show.

Although the exact details of the show haven’t been revealed, Fox has said the series will follow “two ordinary parents who discover that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Just what mutants will appear on the show isn’t clear, but Hugh Jackman probably won’t make a cameo, with the Australian actor saying the upcoming gritty Logan film (directed by James Mangold) would be his final time playing the X-Men’s main man. Which we would be sad about if the trailer for it didn’t look so darn good.

Logan is in cinemas March 3rd 2017