Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Austin Armacost

Age: 28

Twitter: @austinarmacost Instagram: austinarmacost

Best known for: Being on CBB last year. He is also known for his modelling and being Marc Jacobs' ex-boyfriend. See below for one of Austin's classic poses:

Enjoy your weekend! Shot by @hayden.su A photo posted by austinarmacost (@austinarmacost) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:27am PST

That photo is actually available as part of a calendar, better get your order in quickly while stocks last!

Bio: As a successful model whose profile rose during his fairly short-lived relationship with Marc Jacobs, Austin put his name forward to join the cast of The A-List: New York, a reality TV series on the LGBT network, Logo. After four months of waiting, he was told that he'd been cast on the same day that he got his Visa to come and live with his long-term partner (and now ex-husband) in the UK!

Billed as a gay version of Real Housewives, The A-List followed the lives of six gay and bisexual men in New York and ran for two series, before being cancelled in 2012. On the show, Austin was often cast as the villain of the piece, as he cuts a controversial figure with his opinions on sex, body image, and his co-stars.

Since the show's cancellation, Austin has continued with his modelling work and lived in the UK (although he hails originally from Indiana). He then entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2015, and was the runner up to Jake Hill, who he had a bromance with while on the show.

A prominent advocate for gay rights in the US and UK, Armacost has been attending Pride events and campaigning against homophobia for some time, as well as taking part in PETA's anti-fur campaigns. Being a big fan of Katie Hopkins, Austin is sure to be outspoken in the house on these and whole host of other issues…

Here's a clip of Austin being a really nice guy in CBB last year when he shaved his head in solidarity with Gail Porter who suffers from alopecia.

And more recently, he's been undressing in parks.

Weather won't stop me ❄️❌ pic.twitter.com/Ju6CekSJt1 — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) December 30, 2016

