The new trailer for the Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, has landed and we’ve got a glimpse at the most papped buzzcut in modern times.

In fact, Britney’s 2007 breakdown is at the forefront of the upcoming re-telling of the Oops! I Did It Again star’s life so far.

Starring Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!) as the pop superstar, Lifetime’s TV film will chronicle the career of Britney, from Mickey Mouse Club beginnings to her fall from grace with that all-too-public meltdown a decade ago, to her final comeback to stardom.

It’s also going to star Clayton Chitty (Power Rangers) as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes (Cleaners) as Justin Timberlake. And the songs? Erm, none of Britney's are in the trailer. We’ll just have to wait until February 18th to find out whether Lifetime got the rights or if we’ll be treated to Baby, Once More, Please.