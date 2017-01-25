Former Spice Girl Geri Horner will be presenting a new BBC2 documentary series about the 1990s to answer one of the most enigmatic of Spice pop riddles: who…do you think you are?

Geri's Nineties: The Decade That Made Me will follow the 44-year-old Ginger Spice as she reflects “on her own incredible journey", marking her first major TV presenting role.

The BBC say the series will tell the story of Horner “turning 18 as a working class girl in Watford at the dawn of the decade through to international fame and fortune with the Spice Girls”.

It’ll also be a show taking a nostalgic glimpse at the decade’s rave scenes, boy bands, Girl Power and Brit Pop through interviews with friends of the Spice star and other big names from the nineties.

Horner, better known by her maiden name Geri Halliwell, said in a statement that the time was "a decade of hope, opportunity and change, in all areas of life".

“Personally, it was a journey of self-discovery, reflecting on some amazing things I am incredibly grateful to have experienced. I think the 90s was a very optimistic decade that proved that regardless of who you are and where you come from, you can evolve and change and dreams can come true.”

So, although we’re still far from a full Spice reunion (even though Mel B told us she’d be "the first one" to sign up), expect to see the return of the original Saturday Night Divas on your screen soon. And not just the next time you check if your Spice World VHS is working...