It's NTA night! The one evening of the year when the great and good of drama, entertainment and soap crowd into the O2, alongside the general public, to find out the results of the only viewer-voted British television awards.

Both on the red carpet and inside the ceremony, the stars are out in force – and they're snapping and tweeting as they go.

Aidan Turner has arrived!

NTAs host Scarlett Moffatt is looking glam on the red carpet.

Got my date for the red carpet, my bestie, my dad 😊#NTAS pic.twitter.com/B38OTiMxZe — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) January 25, 2017

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke is on his way...

En route to the #NTAs2017 good luck to all nominated, see you later for a glass of champers! X @FakeBake #NTAAWARDS Xx — Ollie Locke (@ollielocke) January 25, 2017

Sam Quek has serious matters to concern herself with.

Trying to workout how to accessorise my dress with headphones so I can listen to the @LFC game-Made sure Im wearing red tho! #YNWA #NTAs2017 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) January 25, 2017

Piers Morgan promises to sport a bold look...

Right, time to get ready for tonight's #NTAS.

I'll be the one in 6in Louboutin heels on the red carpet. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2017

Jezza Kyle has got his gladrags on with Graham Stanier:

Brendan Carroll & co are dressed to the nines:

This Morning host Eamonn Holmes is on the arm of wife Ruth Langsford.

Meanwhile, This Morning's puppy has a date night with Ferne McCann.

Bake Off winner Candice Brown is egging on her co-stars...

The BBC Breakfast crew are very well prepared.

And here they all are ready to walk the red carpet...

We are tooled up and ready to rock the red carpet #NTAs @OfficialNTAs pic.twitter.com/dYeNCOZMJI — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 25, 2017

X Factor runner-up Saara Aalto is sat in the hair and make up chair ready for tonight.

exciting night tonight! attending the National Television Awards! ❤Tune in to ITV at 7:30pm! Just on my way to red carpet ❤ #NTAs #NTAs2017 pic.twitter.com/A1wbK7aYYT — Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) January 25, 2017

Richard Arnold looks a little chilly in his kilt...

The National Television Awards will air tonight at 7:30pm on ITV