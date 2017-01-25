The National Television Awards red carpet has kicked off, with TV stars braving the freezing cold at London's O2 Arena.

Here are the guests and nominees arriving for the ceremony...

Honey G

Is that appropriate red carpet attire, Honey G?

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

And a little Humes on the way.

Tilly Keeper

The Best Soap Newcomer nominee went for this beautiful embroidered gown

Tess Daly

A black and white number (with no sequins) for the Strictly host

Ola Jordan

Former Strictly pro dancer Ola Jordan must have warm feet.

Wayne Bridge

Classic and classy black tie for Wayne Bridge

Bradley Walsh and Mark Labbett

The Chaser stars are up to hijinks on the red carpet...

Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo

But they weren't to be outdone by I'm A Celeb besties Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo.

Danny Baker

That's quite the hat, Danny Baker.

Cathy Shipton

Casualty's Cathy Shipton went for this understated gown.

The National Television Awards air from 7.30 on ITV