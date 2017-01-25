Mrs Brown’s Boys has had the last laugh at the National Television Awards, taking home the Best Comedy prize and seeing off competition from Benidorm, Orange Is The New Black and The Big Bang Theory.



The category was one of the most diverse in the competition. Pitted against each other were American prison comedy OINTB – available on Netflix – and US series The Big Bang Theory, which airs in the UK on E4. The BBC's Mrs Brown's Boys and ITV's Benidorm were also selected in the viewer-voted competition.

It was no surprise to see Mrs Brown's Boys triumph in the category: the series, which stars Brendan O'Carroll, picked up gongs in 2015 and 2013. Aside from EastEnders it was the most popular festive special over the Christmas period, and the BBC is now planning Saturday Night entertainment show for the Irish mammy.

Orange is the New Black has never previously been up for an NTA, while the Big Bang Theory – which could soon get its own spin-off prequel featuring a young Sheldon Cooper – has been nominated several times and last year won in the International category.

Benidorm, on the other hand, is a veteran of the awards ceremony. The comedy show has notched up seven nominations and two wins.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the awards – the only TV ceremony voted for by the public – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.