No Offence is back for a second series, and so is Joanna Scanlan as the no-nonsense cop DI Viv Deering.

It’s set to be an explosive second series, what with Deering being thrust head to head against a ferocious and unpredictable matriarch and her volatile son Manni, both part of one of Manchester’s most feared crime families.

Apart from Joanna Scanlan, other regulars back in action are Elaine Cassidy as DC Dinah Kowalska and Alexandra Roach as DS Joy Freers.

But the show's return also features some new faces. Meet them all below…

Joanna Scanlan plays DI Viv Deering

Viv is the cast-iron boss and filthy warrior who leads Manchester’s crime-fighting team. She is dizzyingly capable, often nude and completely terrifying.

“The start of this series is explosive in every way – starting several months after series one. Deering returns to work and there’s a sense she might be a liability by the new powers that be. She realises that she has to learn how to ‘manage up’ the new boss DSI Lickberg.” – Scanlan

Where do I recognise Joanna Scanlan from?

She is best known for roles as Terri Coverley in The Thick of It and Sister Den Flixter in Getting On, but she also recently appeared in Bridget Jones’s Baby as Cathy, the makeup lady.

Elaine Cassidy plays DC Dinah Kowalska

Dinah is a brainy, impulsive and passionate copper who’s married to the job.

“As ever Dinah jumps and thinks later. She’s livelier than I had anticipated this season, never staying still. Dinah’s intuitive and instinctive, and a lot of the time she’s bang on the money but sometimes she gets it wrong and has to deal with detrimental consequences. She’s human and flawed. That’s real life.” – Cassidy

Where do I recognise Elaine Cassidy from?

You might have seen her in BBC's The Paradise or in the CBS horror series Harper’s Island.

Alexandra Roach plays DS Joy Freers

Joy is her own worst enemy due to her crippling neuroses. She always wants to be a very astute detective and do everything by the book, taking no shortcuts.

“This series we see Joy really step up and feel comfortable in her role as Detective Sergeant. Joy has enjoyed working with her new boss Lickberg in Viv’s absence. That is, until Viv comes back and Joy is stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to please the both of them.” – Roach

Where do I recognise Alexandra Roach from?

Her most recent film role was in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, but she also played a young Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady in The Iron Lady. You may also recognised her from TV series Utopia where she played Becky.