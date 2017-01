Lacey Turner has taken home the prize for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards.

The EastEnders star triumphed over Emmerdale's Danny Miller and Natalie J Robb and Corrie's Jack P Shepherd in a fiercely-fought category.

This year marks the fourth time Turner has won an NTA for her portrayal of Stacey Slater.

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O'Leary and took place at London's O2 arena.