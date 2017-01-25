I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has won the gong for Best Challenge Show at the National Television Awards, beating The Apprentice, The Great British Bake Off, Love Island and MasterChef.

It was a battle between ITV and the BBC in the category, with three of the five nominated programmes being on the BBC and two from ITV.

The Great British Bake Off notched up record viewing figures last year when an average of 14 million people tuned in to see Candice Brown win in the finale. The series also marked the last on the BBC before the show makes the move to Channel 4.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! – a series which had previously been listed in the Entertainment Programme category – hosted a friendlier than usual bunch of campmates, with NTA co-host Scarlett Moffatt eventually beating Joel Dommett to take the crown as Queen of the Jungle.

The Apprentice final, meanwhile, saw Alana Spencer triumph over Courtney Wood to win a £250,000 investment in her cake business.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the awards – the only TV ceremony voted for by the public – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.