This Morning Britain hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby raised some eyebrows last year when they turned up for their morning TV show still a little tipsy from the night before, battling hangovers after partying through the night. They were still wearing the same clothes (slightly stained).

This year the party animals could go one step further.

Collecting the award for Best Live Magazine show at the National Television Awards, Schofield announced: "We shamed ourselves last year and so we’re not going to do that again this year."

Instead? "We’re going to get tattoos."

But the two could still be planning a few drinks tonight, with Willoughby asking "What are you doing to us?" as she collected the award, telling co-host Scarlett Moffatt that her ideal hangover food was macaroni cheese.

Hopefully she has some ready for the morning, if she's not still at the tattoo parlour with Schofield.