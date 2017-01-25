The Last of the Mohicans ★★★★

9.00-11.25pm Movies4Men

Never mind a fine performance by Daniel Day-Lewis as Hawkeye, what Michael Mann’s film also features, in the shape of Wes Studi, is one of the most terrifying villains in movies. The story, adapted from James Fenimore Cooper’s novel, is set in North America at a time of conflict between the British, French and native Americans. Frontiersman Hawkeye, who has been adopted by the fast dwindling Mohican tribe, threatened with extinction by the rival Hurons, is charged with escorting Madeleine Stowe (the inevitable love interest) and her sister Jodhi May to a fort where their British army officer father awaits them. This is one heck of a dangerous job, thanks to the ruthless, treacherous Huron, Magua (Studi), a true bad guy’s bad guy, who’s already betrayed and slaughtered the girls’ original escorts. The action is fierce and violent, with the always unpredictable Day-Lewis making a terrific fist of playing an outdoors action man.

