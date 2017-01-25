What time is the Chris Evans breakfast show on Radio 2?

The breakfast show - which is a mix of great music, news headlines, the newspapers reviewed, the latest sports news and Pause for Thought - is on BBC Radio 2 Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 9.30am.

For the latest information on guests visit the Radio Times Chris Evans episode guide.

Who else is regularly on the show?

Moira Stewart usually presents the news

Lynn Bowles usually presents travel updates

Vassos Alexander usually presents the sports news

How can I listen to the show?

You can listen to Radio 2 in the following ways:

On radio: FM analogue radio: 88 - 91 FM / DAB Digital Radio: Listed as "BBC Radio 2" or "Radio 2" /

On TV: Freeview: Channel 702 / Freesat: Channel 702 / Sky TV: Channel 0102 / Virgin: Channel 902

Online: via the Radio 2 website

On mobile phones and mobile devices via the BBC iPlayer Radio app

Podcast: The best of the Chris Evans show is available to download as a podcast here

How can I contact the show?

You can get in touch with the Chris Evans show in the following ways:

SMS: text 88291 with your message (during show broadcast only)

Email: chris.evans@bbc.co.uk

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChrisEvansBreakfastShow

Post: Chris Evans, BBC Radio 2, London, W1A 1AA

Further information on the show can be found at the official Chris Evans Show website