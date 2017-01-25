Emmerdale has won Best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards, beating Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Last year was a stellar twelve months for soaps, with Emmerdale's dramatic and destructive car crash which killed James Barton and Ashley Thomas's dementia episode, while Coronation Street saw dramatic storylines such as Kylie Platt's death and Ken Barlow's stroke.

EastEnders tugged at the heartstrings as Barbara Windsor made a comeback to say a final farewell to Peggy Mitchell who passed away in heartbreaking scenes, while Hollyoaks had a dramatic autumn with the death of Nico Blake in a massive fire.

EastEnders and Coronation Street had been the only soaps (or serial dramas, as they prefer to be called) to take home the top award in the history of The National Television Awards.

The NTAs took place in London's O2 Arena and were hosted by Dermot O'Leary with Scarlett Moffatt as the backstage co-presenter.