Emmerdale has tweeted a picture of a new set, immediately sparking debate that the snap could show Aaron and Robert's new home.

With Ryan Hawley having recently been shown wearing a wedding suit, fans quickly surmised that he was filming pivotal wedding scenes.

Now, thanks to today's shot of some floorboards and a 'Wet Paint' sign, viewers are already getting excited that this could be the new #Robron abode at Mill Cottage:

@emmerdale my guess is the Mill! #Robron. The mill! It's got to be the Mill! — britluvsbrucas (@brittanymall) January 25, 2017

Judge for yourself by taking a look at the image yourselves. Could this big reveal hint at a happy ever after? And does it mean that Aaron will be escaping prison?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

