Emmerdale reveals new set - is this Aaron and Robert's home? It's the picture that has #Robron fans very excited By David Brown Wednesday 25 January 2017 at 2:59PM Emmerdale has tweeted a picture of a new set, immediately sparking debate that the snap could show Aaron and Robert's new home. With Ryan Hawley having recently been shown wearing a wedding suit, fans quickly surmised that he was filming pivotal wedding scenes. Now, thanks to today's shot of some floorboards and a 'Wet Paint' sign, viewers are already getting excited that this could be the new #Robron abode at Mill Cottage: @emmerdale THE MILL ROBRON HOME 😭♥️ — BettaKlaineRobron♥ (@elirobron2) January 25, 2017 @emmerdale omg!!! Finally #robron home😭😭😭😭😭 — Rose🌹 (@RoseSugden) January 25, 2017 @emmerdale my guess is the Mill! #Robron. The mill! It's got to be the Mill! — britluvsbrucas (@brittanymall) January 25, 2017 Judge for yourself by taking a look at the image yourselves. Could this big reveal hint at a happy ever after? And does it mean that Aaron will be escaping prison? INSTAGRAM UNLOCKED! New set, new digs...but whose? #WishListWednesday #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/NJjaYQkRy9 — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) January 25, 2017 You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below. And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.