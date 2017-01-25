The fate of Whitney Carter is currently hanging in the balance on EastEnders with father in law Mick fearing that she's been killed in the Walford bus crash.

With the Square having rallied together to lift the vehicle in order to save Martin Fowler, a new cliffhanger led fans to believe that Whitney has met her maker.

Despite supposedly being away from the scene at the time of the smash, it turns out that Whitney could well have been on Bridge Street all along. Tuesday's final scene saw Mick hear Whitney's ring tone - Lukas Graham's 7 Years - coming from under the bus.

Viewers will now have to wait until Thursday's episode to discover whether Whitney has indeed been killed off...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.