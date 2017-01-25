Could EastEnders be lining up a tragic twist for Bus Smash Week? Tonight's cliffhanger saw Mick hear the sound of Whitney's mobile ringing from underneath the crashed vehicle, but might it be Lee who has been killed off?

With the departure of actor Danny-Boy Hatchard from the BBC1 soap having already been announced, fans have become convinced that it's Lee and not Whitney currently lying beneath the bus. Might he have borrowed his wife's phone without realising?

Seeing as a depressed Lee was pulled back from the brink over Christmas after contemplating suicide, it would certainly be a cruel twist of fate were he now to be the big casualty of Walford's latest disaster.

But that hasn't stopped viewers from speculating this evening:

I have a feeling it's lee under the bus & not Whitney. #eastenders — ŚARĮŶAH (@sariiyah_) January 24, 2017

#Eastenders I bet Lee jumped out in front of the bus to save the kid that is missing! #RIPLee — S Baker (@Gatekeeper24) January 24, 2017

Find out whether Lee has come to a nasty end when EastEnders returns on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1. You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

