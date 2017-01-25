It’s no wonder La La Land has become one of the most-nominated films in Academy Awards history. Not only does it have an amazing score, incredible writing and brilliant acting, but it also has umpteen references to some of the most celebrated movies of all time.

And whilst some of those are more obvious – Ryan Gosling swinging around a lamppost is as iconic as homages get – you may well have missed some nods to these Hollywood classics.

The Band Wagon, Funny Face, West Side Story, Sweet Charity…they all clearly inspired director Damien Chazelle when it came to creating La La Land.

As the Oscar nominations were revealed yesterday, the movie became one of the three most-nominated films in Academy Awards history picking up 14 nods, matching the totals of Titanic and All About Eve.

It looks like La La Land could well dominate the 2017 Academy Awards, also bagging nominations for best original screenplay, original score, best original song (for both City of Stars and Audition), cinematography, costume design, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.

Not to mention nods for Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Damien Chapelle who is up for the best director award.