Casualty has won the Best Drama category at the National Television Awards, seeing off strong competition from Cold Feet, Game Of Thrones, Happy Valley and The Night Manager.

This year's awards introduced a separate Period Drama shortlist, with nominees including Poldark and Victoria – clearing the way for a contemporary series to win the Drama category (last year's winner, after all, was Downton Abbey).

Casualty was a surprise win in the category, with its stars left completely stunned.

Cold Feet won National Television Awards in 2002 and 2003 when the original series aired, but couldn't repeat its success with the rebooted series which failed to pull in enough viewer votes.

Happy Valley may not be returning for quite some time, but the programme did receive its first nomination as a drama (following the shortlisting of Sarah Lancashire last year).

Game of Thrones has received one previous nomination on the now-obsolete 2015 category "most popular multichannel programme", but this is its first time in the Drama category.

As for The Night Manager, this one-off drama series has been having a very successful awards season: the BBC spy drama was the big winner at the Golden Globes, with three of its stars – Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie – scooping up acting prizes. The Night Manager's creators are now moving on to another John le Carré adaptation, taking on The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.