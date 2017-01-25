Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has scooped the prize for Best Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards, seeing off stiff competition from Celebrity Juice, The Graham Norton Show and The Last Leg.



The shortlist represented a spread of channels with ITV cementing their entertainment credentials with a nomination for Ant and Dec's series and Keith Lemon's Celebrity Juice, also featuring Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

The Graham Norton Show continued to dominate the weekend chat show ratings in 2016 with appearances from Tom Hiddleston, Daniel Radcliffe and Chris Pratt, among others. And The Last Leg was on top form during Channel 4's Paralympics coverage with hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker praised by viewers.

This year's National Television Awards were hosted, once again, by Dermot O'Leary. TV's only viewer-voted ceremony took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.