American R&B singer Stacy Francis faced a very mixed reception when she became the sixth housemate to be voted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house last night.

She was sent packing into a booing and cheering crowd after losing the public vote against Kim Woodburn, Jedward, Nicola McLean, The Apprentice's Jessica Cunningham, Jamie O'Hara, Coleen Nolan and Speidi.

Here is the moment @stacyfrancis found out she was the sixth celebrity to be evicted from the #CBB House! pic.twitter.com/b4hOMh3H5B — CBB Full Gossip (@BBUKFullGossip_) January 24, 2017

So what did the former US X Factor star have to say in her post-eviction de-brief with host Emma Willis? Well, unsurprisingly, Francis wasn’t too kind about Woodburn, suggesting the How Clean is Your House? presenter was "senile".

Francis commented: "Is Kim senile? Something is going on with Kim up here. She never got the recent task and I think she has hearing problems…"

This comes after the two clashed on several occasions, including one large washing room spat.

In tonight's show @StacyFrancis and Kim have an explosive row over the washing machine. Talk about airing your dirty laundry in public! #CBB pic.twitter.com/iqrHSFsT3v — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 23, 2017

But Francis’ time in the house wasn’t just marred by arguments – there are plenty of laughs in her best bits package.

But yes, there’s a hell of a lot of shouting too.

If you missed them during her eviction earlier tonight (or just want to watch them again), check out @stacyfrancis 's Best Bits! #CBB pic.twitter.com/SfV34gCm7E — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 25, 2017

Celebrity Big Brother continues 9pm tonight on C5