American R&B singer Stacy Francis faced a very mixed reception when she became the sixth housemate to be voted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house last night.
She was sent packing into a booing and cheering crowd after losing the public vote against Kim Woodburn, Jedward, Nicola McLean, The Apprentice's Jessica Cunningham, Jamie O'Hara, Coleen Nolan and Speidi.
So what did the former US X Factor star have to say in her post-eviction de-brief with host Emma Willis? Well, unsurprisingly, Francis wasn’t too kind about Woodburn, suggesting the How Clean is Your House? presenter was "senile".
Francis commented: "Is Kim senile? Something is going on with Kim up here. She never got the recent task and I think she has hearing problems…"
This comes after the two clashed on several occasions, including one large washing room spat.
But Francis’ time in the house wasn’t just marred by arguments – there are plenty of laughs in her best bits package.
But yes, there’s a hell of a lot of shouting too.
Celebrity Big Brother continues 9pm tonight on C5