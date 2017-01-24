Woody Harrelson has revealed that he will be playing Han Solo’s mentor Garris Shrike in the new Star Wars spin-off.

There had been much speculation about the actor's role ever since it was announced he'd joined the cast of the upcoming Han Solo spin-off and he'd managed to remain relatively coy about the exact role he'd play, but when asked whether he would be playing Shrike by Variety, the actor reluctantly admitted: "Yeah, I am."

Now, the revelation that he's playing young Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) mentor is nothing new, but the confirmation that said mentor will be Garris Shrike is important because it hints at possible plot details for the as yet untitled film.

Created by author Ann C. Crispin for the 1997 Star Wars novel, The Paradise Snare, Shrike is quite an interesting character. He rescues an orphaned Han Solo and raises him as his own, teaching him how to fly and introducing him to the world of crime.

Shrike’s relationship Han is anything but pretty. He's known to beat our favourite scruffy looking nerf herder and Han eventually leaves him, before their paths cross yet again when Solo's pretty close to killing his mentor.

It is unclear how closely the film will follow the book for Harrelson's portrayal, but it's great to have a few more details about his role in the movie.

Like its fellow Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, the currently untitled Han Solo movie will be set prior to Star Wars: A New Hope. Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke will also star, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to direct.

Harrelson previously worked with one of the film’s producers, Allison Shearmur, on The Hunger Games films, in which he also played a mentor to another young hero: Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen.

Harrelson shrikes again, eh?

The Star Wars Han Solo spin-off is set to hit UK cinemas in May 2018