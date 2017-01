Tonight's show is hosted by Michelle Ackerley and Matt Baker live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On tonight’s show, film director Danny Boyle talks about the much anticipated Trainspotting sequel, T2. Plus details are revealed of a special investigation into mistakes in maths revision guides.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon

Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley