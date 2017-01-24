Today the 89th Academy award nominations will be announced, with a host of former Oscar winners reading out the films, actors and behind-the-scenes maestros in with a chance at one of cinema’s most prestigious accolades.

The nominations are expected to include La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight among others.

What time are the Oscar nominations revealed?

The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards will be revealed from 1.18pm GMT.

Where can I watch the Oscar nominations?

Right here, just below when the Oscars livestream begins...

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday February 26th

