Susanna Reid is swapping the morning sofa for money saving as she fronts a brand new series for ITV.

Save Money: Good Food will be hosted by Reid and chef Matt Tebbutt with the pair demonstrating how to prepare family meals for £5.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said of the show: "It's a challenge families face daily, thinking up the week's food menu and how to make them continually interesting whilst shopping within a budget. Matt is a great cook and I’m delighted to be working with him.”

Tebbutt added: “I love to inspire people to cook, healthy, affordable and tasty food. I am really excited to be getting creative with Susanna and helping people cook easy everyday dishes for the whole family to enjoy”.

The series is the first primetime programme to be fronted by Reid since she moved from the BBC to ITV in 2014 and will see the 46-year-old mum of three spend time with a different family each week to show how to avoid waste and create delicious meals.

It’s the latest show in a series of ITV ‘Save Money’ programmes commissioned following Save Money: Lose Weight presented by Sian Williams and Dr Ranj Singh and Save Money: Good Health.