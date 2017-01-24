NASA may think Saturn's moon Tethys looks like "an eyeball staring into space", but we can't help thinking of a more ominous resemblance: the Death Star.
A snap from NASA spacecraft Cassini shows one of Saturn's large, icy moons – complete with an enormous crater, named Odysseus.
The space agency explains: "Like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface."
Hm, a likely story. I have a bad feeling about this.
And we're not the only ones either...
Here's hoping it's not fully operational.