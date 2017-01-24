NASA may think Saturn's moon Tethys looks like "an eyeball staring into space", but we can't help thinking of a more ominous resemblance: the Death Star.

A snap from NASA spacecraft Cassini shows one of Saturn's large, icy moons – complete with an enormous crater, named Odysseus.

The space agency explains: "Like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface."

Saturn’s moon Tethys may look like an eyeball staring into space, but that large circle is an enormous impact crater https://t.co/bK6glpa1gE pic.twitter.com/Uffl4KHuIO — NASA (@NASA) January 23, 2017

Hm, a likely story. I have a bad feeling about this.

And we're not the only ones either...

New leaked picture of the evil base in Star Wars 8 The Last Jedi: https://t.co/ZuPMg48D5t — Europa Clipper 🇺🇸 (@LonelyProbe) January 23, 2017

Star Wars product placement gone too far. https://t.co/TQ1EYvQDuV — Jacquelyn (@mechacoda) January 23, 2017

Here's hoping it's not fully operational.