Dream of heading out on a date with I’m A Celeb stars Jorgie Porter and Ferne McCann? Fancy your chances with Joey Essex?

Well you’re in luck because they’ve all signed up for Celebs Go Dating series 2 and E4’s putting the call out for prospective love matches.

Not to be confused with Celebrity First Dates (that's the Channel 4 show Scarlett Moffatt and Jorgie already had a go at), Celebs Go Dating sees stars paired up with normal folk by Celebrity Dating Agency matchmakers Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

They're returning to put the famous faces through their paces, while receptionist Tom serves as a welcome listening ear.

Hollyoaks actress Porter, TOWIE star turned presenter McCann and Essex (who tried and failed to find love in series one) are among five British stars searching for that special someone. Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear and Diversity’s Perri Kiely (the formerly little guy with the AWESOME hair) complete the UK line-up.

We’re still not over the fact that the diminuitive Britain's Got Talent star is a grown up now, so you’d better be good to him if you do date him, you hear?

The five homegrown stars will also be joined by two American singletons – Kim Kardashian’s BFF and former CBB star Jonathan Cheban and Pussy Cat Doll Melody Thornton.

If you think you could be a love match for any of the magnificent seven then get in touch with dating@limepictures.com, where a dating expert will decide if you could be compatible.

And be sure to take it seriously because second-timer Joey isn’t messing around.

"I have come back to the dating agency for the second time to get help from Nadia and Eden. This time I plan on taking their advice and promise not to date any of the other celebrities! I had so much fun last time, so why wouldn't I come back to get help find the future Mrs Essex?", he said.

Ferne McCann isn’t messing around either. "I am so excited to be part of series 2 of Celebs Go Dating! You've seen some of my highs and lows in relationships but you've never seen me dating. I'm now ready to find my Mr Right and fall in love so I've enlisted the help of Nadia and Eden to help find me a fit guy who can keep me on my toes!", she said.

Celebs Go Dating series 2 is set to air on E4 in February