There was a time, when this film of the 1960s American TV series arrived on video, that I could recite the whole of Tommy Lee Jones’s famous pep talk as the US marshal charged with tracking down Harrison Ford’s wrongly convicted surgeon. It starts, “All right, listen up, people…” and ends with, “Your fugitive’s name is Dr Richard Kimble – go get him.” This is one of those smart action movies that can be watched again and again. The classic, vertigo-inducing scene at the dam, the subplot about a new drug, the one-armed man… what’s not to like?

