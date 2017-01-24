Choose a sequel. Choose a Breakfast show to talk about said sequel. Choose a day to go on. Choose – oh, it's not Piers Morgan hosting is it?
Yes, Ewan McGregor, AKA Mark Renton from Trainspotting and new sequel T2 Trainspotting, pulled out of his appearance on today’s Good Morning Britain after he found out Piers Morgan was hosting.
This made for some very awkward viewing after hosts Morgan and Susanna Reid appealed for the actor to turn up on the show – a request quickly turned down by McGregor on twitter.
But Morgan soon fired back a response, saying on Twitter McGregor was “just an actor”.
And then came a suggestion the Star Wars star was too vain to appear on the show…
In fact, Morgan will be writing an entire column about McGregor…
So, what exactly were the comments that inspired McGregor to pull out? Well, US editor-at-large for Mail Online Morgan wasn’t too supportive of this weekend’s Women Marches, which took place around the globe after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Speaking on The Andrew Marr show, the Good Morning Britain condemned the “raging feminists” protesting, and called for a men's march.
Was McGregor’s no-show the correct course of action? Or should he have challenged Morgan about his comments live on air, as suggested by his GMB co-host Susanna Reid?