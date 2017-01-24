Choose a sequel. Choose a Breakfast show to talk about said sequel. Choose a day to go on. Choose – oh, it's not Piers Morgan hosting is it?

Yes, Ewan McGregor, AKA Mark Renton from Trainspotting and new sequel T2 Trainspotting, pulled out of his appearance on today’s Good Morning Britain after he found out Piers Morgan was hosting.

This made for some very awkward viewing after hosts Morgan and Susanna Reid appealed for the actor to turn up on the show – a request quickly turned down by McGregor on twitter.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

But Morgan soon fired back a response, saying on Twitter McGregor was “just an actor”.

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

And then came a suggestion the Star Wars star was too vain to appear on the show…

Vainspotting. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

In fact, Morgan will be writing an entire column about McGregor…

I'll be writing a column about @mcgregor_ewan today, once I have sent it to him for his approval. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

So, what exactly were the comments that inspired McGregor to pull out? Well, US editor-at-large for Mail Online Morgan wasn’t too supportive of this weekend’s Women Marches, which took place around the globe after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr show, the Good Morning Britain condemned the “raging feminists” protesting, and called for a men's march.

Worth listening to @piersmorgan on Trump & 'raging feminists' on @MarrShow and pausing before you dash off a hasty indignant tweet? pic.twitter.com/zcQjIfbbne — Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor) January 22, 2017

I'm planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

Was McGregor’s no-show the correct course of action? Or should he have challenged Morgan about his comments live on air, as suggested by his GMB co-host Susanna Reid?