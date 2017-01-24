Moira is to turn to crime in next week's Emmerdale when she orchestrates a theft with village bad boy Ross.

The drama kicks off after a shocked Moira discovers that Ross hiding a stolen car in one of her barns. (Frankly, we'd be shocked if Ross wasn't hiding a stolen car in one of Moira's barns).

However, you can expect Moira's feelings on the matter to change considerably when - after a meeting with a client by the name of Patrick goes awry - she decides to wreak revenge.

Pocketing Patrick's keys, Moira is soon making off with the guy's car and handing it over to Ross to sell. How quickly these Emmerdale villagers resort to illegality, eh?

But, thankfully, it seems that Moira still has a conscience. After Patrick arranges another meeting, he explains that all about his stolen car - and how there was an urn containing ashes in the boot!

So will Moira be able to retrieve the ashes before Ross flogs the car? Or is she set to land herself in hot water with the forces of law and order?

