Joanie Wright is to be released from prison in next week's episodes of Emmerdale, but will find her circumstances have changed during her time inside.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 30 January see Kerry preparing to welcome Joanie home from jail. But she and Lisa are soon left fuming when they discover that Joanie has been sent a separation request letter.

Later on, Lisa goes to collect Joanie, who is shocked when she learns that Lisa and Zak are back together. Lisa will be seen questioning whether this is what she really wants from life. But then comes an additional shock from Joanie that ends up changing everything...

By Tuesday, Cain is forced to break the news regarding Joanie to son Kyle. But just what is it that Cain has to say and how will Kyle react?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.