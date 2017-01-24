Emmerdale returnee Debbie Dingle has revealed in tonight's episode of the ITV soap that daughter Sarah has cancer.

After a year away from the village, Debbie made her comeback this evening, having stolen cash from thugs who were in hot pursuit.

As ever, the Dingles rallied round to extricate Debbie from her mess - but then came the tearjerking news that Sarah is in desperate need of treatment to save her life.

Sarah has, of course, battled health problems before - a 2012 storyline saw her diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder Fanconi Anemia.

Last week, it was announced that Katie Hill had taken over the role of Sarah from Sophia Amber Moore due to the challenging nature of the character's upcoming storyline.

