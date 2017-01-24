It looks there'll be new ructions for the Mitchells in next week's EastEnders after Phil finds out that Ben is intending to move out.

The drama starts as Jay continues his search for somewhere to live and asks Ben whether he'd consider being his flatmate.

However, before Ben gets a chance to talk to Sharon about this proposition, she tells him how happy it makes Phil to have his son around. Feeling conflicted, Ben eventually has to break the news to Jay that he won’t be moving, leaving him disappointed.

But when Phil gets wind of what Ben was planning, he heads over to the Arches to confront him. So how does Phil feel about Ben’s real desire to go and live with Jay? Are father and son set to be at loggerheads again?

