Pub landlord Mick Carter and his family have been through more than their fair share of misery these past few months - but EastEnders fans shouldn't expect any let-up.

They’re keen to increase business at The Vic to ease their money troubles, but next week's episodes see Mick receiving some disastrous news which might prove too much for the family to deal with.

After their Twelfth Night and Burns Night extravaganzas pulled in the punters, the Carters are going all out to prepare for another themed evening next week.

However, quiz night at the Vic doesn’t go smoothly. First, Tina allows Sylvie to perform a song despite Mick expressly telling her she can’t.

Next, things go from bad to much, much worse when the roof starts leaking and water rains down from above.

Later in the week takings are down at the pub and Mick is worn out. He’s angry when he hears Babe accuse an upset Ian of falling asleep in the bar because he was drunk.

And Mick’s situation only goes from bad to worse when he receives yet more bad news later in the day.

What new struggle is he facing now? And after everything they’ve been through, will he and his family have the strength to fight it?

