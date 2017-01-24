EastEnders has denied that inspiration for its bus crash storyline came from last December's terrorist attack in Berlin.
Horrific events on the 19 December saw the Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz in Berlin become a scene of carnage after a truck was deliberately driven into the festivities, leaving 12 people dead and 56 others injured.
Last night's episode of EastEnders featured a bus driver accidentally ploughing his vehicle into the Bridge Street market after he appeared to have a heart attack.
Some viewers were quick to voice their objections following the broadcast of the BBC1 soap:
EastEnders though has issued a statement insisting that the storyline was based on the Berlin tragedy: "EastEnders is a fictional drama and the crash in tonight's episode was not based on any real-life event. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes."
