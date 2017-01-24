EastEnders has denied that inspiration for its bus crash storyline came from last December's terrorist attack in Berlin.

Horrific events on the 19 December saw the Christmas market in Breitscheidplatz in Berlin become a scene of carnage after a truck was deliberately driven into the festivities, leaving 12 people dead and 56 others injured.

Last night's episode of EastEnders featured a bus driver accidentally ploughing his vehicle into the Bridge Street market after he appeared to have a heart attack.

Some viewers were quick to voice their objections following the broadcast of the BBC1 soap:

Vehicle crashing into Eastenders market... Just a month after Berlin Christmas market crash... Little insensitive if you ask me #eastenders — Cheryl (@Cheryllforbesx) January 23, 2017

Bit insensitive storyline this from eastenders Glasgow bin lorry crash , the lorry in France and Berlin Christmas markets #EastEnders — Alison Boyce (@aboyce91) January 23, 2017

Um, isn't it a bit... too soon? After what happened in Glasgow, Nice and Berlin? #eastenders — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) January 23, 2017

EastEnders though has issued a statement insisting that the storyline was based on the Berlin tragedy: "EastEnders is a fictional drama and the crash in tonight's episode was not based on any real-life event. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes."

