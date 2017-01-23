Living on Earth can be boring.

So much so, in fact, that you can be forgiven for wanting to escape our reality and head off into the worlds of science fiction. But what if you could escape for real? What if you were given the chance to travel to a planet in a galaxy far, far away?

To help you decide which fictional planet to choose when that time (inevitably?) comes, we've developed a fool-proof quiz to determine which sci-fi planet you should live on. Would you feel at home among the planet of the Time Lords? Or perhaps you'd fair better facing the twin suns of Tatooine? There's only way to find out... QUIZ!