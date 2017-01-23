Another year, another Eurovision Song Contest and as the 2017 competition draws closer here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Grand Final takes place on Saturday May 13th 2017. It’ll be preceded by two semi-finals on May 9th and May 11th.

The semi-finals will decide which of the participating countries joins The Big Five in the Grand Final on Saturday night.

Who are Eurovision’s Big Five and why do they automatically qualify?

Eurovision’s Big Five are The UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. They automatically qualify for a place in the final as their broadcasters provide the most support and funding for the competition.

Where is this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

The 2017 competition will be held in Kiev, Ukraine.

Who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016?

Well, as you might have guessed, Ukraine. Singer Jamala took the top honours with the politically charged '1944'.

The haunting theme nabbed douze points across Europe and beyond, beating Australia at the final hurdle.

How did the UK do at Eurovision 2016?

Despite a spirited performance, Joe & Jake only managed to finish in 24th place with You're Not Alone. It's the exact same spot Electro Velvet nabbed in 2015 with Still in Love With You.

Who's representing the UK at Eurovision 2017?

The six acts fighting to represent the UK include former X Factor stars Lucie Jones and Danyl Jonhson. One of them will be chosen by public vote on Friday January 27th via the BBC's Eurovision: You Decide.

Presented by Mel Giedroyc (as it was in 2016), the show will air on BBC2 at 7.30pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday May 13th. Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Friday January 27th.