The Crown has topped the Radio Times list of greatest programmes available to watch right now, reigning supreme over Happy Valley and House of Cards.

Netflix's sumptuous royal drama is first in the list of 100 shows that are available at the touch of a button, from on-demand and catch-up services like Amazon Prime, iPlayer and All 4.

Claire Foy takes the lead as a young Queen Elizabeth II, with Matt Smith as her husband Prince Philip. The drama was created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Peter Morgan.

Labelled a “triumph of the small screen”, The Crown was picked for the top spot by Radio Times critics because "it's a show that tells a story we thought we already knew in an entirely new, thrilling way."

It has already won a Golden Globe for best drama, with Foy picking up the gong for best actress at this year’s awards.

Others highlighted in the special guide include Line of Duty, The Night Of, Parks and Recreation, Transparent, Stranger Things, The Good Wife and Seinfeld.

