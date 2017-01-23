The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 takes place in Ukraine on May 13th 2017 but who’ll be singing for the UK?

You decide on, well, Eurovision: You Decide, on Friday January 27th and here are the six acts who’ll be competing for your votes…

Olivia Garcia – Freedom Hearts

Holly Brewer – I Wish I Loved You More

Lucie Jones – I Will Never Give Up On You

Danyl Johnson - Light Up The World

Salena Mastroianni - I Don't Wanna Fight

Nate Simpson - What Are We Made Of

Our sixth and final song is 'What Are We Made Of' from @natesimpsonlive #EurovisionYouDecide 🇬🇧🎤 pic.twitter.com/n5ONgSLTcX — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2017

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will air on BBC1 on Saturday May 13th. Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm