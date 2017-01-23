Former X Factor stars Lucie Jones and Danyl Johnson are among the six acts hoping to represent the UK at Eurovision 2017.

Jones' 'I Will Never Give Up on You' and Johnson's 'Light Up The World' debuted on The Ken Bruce Show on BBC Radio 2 this morning, alongside Olivia Garcia's 'Freedom Hearts' and Holly Brewer's 'I Wish I Loved You More'.

Jones is probably best remembered as the Welsh songstress who was controversially sent home from X Factor in 2009 in week five after winding up in the bottom two with Jedward.

Johnson, meanwhile, was a hot favourite to take the X Factor title that same year but eventually finished in 4th place behind Joe McElderry, Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon.

The pair go head to head on Eurovision: You Decide on BBC2 on Friday January 27th alongside other hopefuls Olivia Garcia, Holly Brewer, Salena Mastroianni and Nate Simpson - all of whom have also appeared on Simon Cowell's ITV series.

Garcia popped up on X Factor in 2016, while Brewer made the cut in 2015. Simpson was on X Factor just last year too, and Mastroianni also made an appearance in 2012.

Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC2 on Friday January 27th at 7.30pm